Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $82.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

