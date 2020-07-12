Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 48,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.