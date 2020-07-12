Gradient Investments LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,277,000 after acquiring an additional 913,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $81.32 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

