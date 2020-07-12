Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $259,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

