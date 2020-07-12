Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,494 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.00% of Ingredion worth $204,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 22.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.