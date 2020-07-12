Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $200,000 Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Progressive were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

