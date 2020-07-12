Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.