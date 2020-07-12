6 Meridian Sells 5,284 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $80.45 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,070 shares of company stock valued at $776,009 over the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.