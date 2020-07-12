Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,429,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $132,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

