3,729 Shares in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.31% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

