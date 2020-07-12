State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.89 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.44.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.82.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

