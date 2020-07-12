Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 4,375 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $79.94 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

