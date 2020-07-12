iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

