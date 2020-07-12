Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 3,651 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.25% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,221.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.