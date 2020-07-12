Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $602,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,109,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 262.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 555,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,953 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,260,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,416,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $79.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,221.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

