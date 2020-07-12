Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,768 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE MTH opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

