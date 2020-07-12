State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,410 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $3,186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

