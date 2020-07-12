Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 3,088 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

