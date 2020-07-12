Axa Has $497,000 Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Meritage Homes by 15.0% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 33,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Meritage Homes by 376.1% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 18,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Meritage Homes by 80.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Cfra reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $83.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

