Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $579,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.28% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33.

