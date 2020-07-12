6 Meridian Lowers Holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 326,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $35.35 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $501.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

