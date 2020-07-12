Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.03 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $36,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,565,000 after buying an additional 169,826 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

