Gradient Investments LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6,056.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

