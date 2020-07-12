Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 337.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 641,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after buying an additional 1,003,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

