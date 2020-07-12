Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $13.23 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth $428,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth $72,916,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth $7,790,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE J opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.32. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

