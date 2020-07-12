State Street Corp Sells 390,057 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,302,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.25% of Comerica worth $219,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

CMA opened at $35.77 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

