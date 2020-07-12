Exane Derivatives Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 199.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after buying an additional 120,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,455,000 after purchasing an additional 104,863 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,307 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Albemarle by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $63,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

NYSE ALB opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

