4,023 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

