6 Meridian Sells 4,073 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in RLI were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RLI by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. RLI Corp has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.