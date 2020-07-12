State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.43% of Catalent worth $195,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after purchasing an additional 581,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,955,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,478,000 after acquiring an additional 329,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 29.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,507,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,246,000 after acquiring an additional 566,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.