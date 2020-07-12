State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 620 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at $705,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.09. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

