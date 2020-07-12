State Street Corp Grows Stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of American States Water worth $208,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in American States Water by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in American States Water by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American States Water by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.09. American States Water Co has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.