DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.31 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $77.58 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.