Exane Derivatives Makes New $132,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

APTV opened at $76.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

