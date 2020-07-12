Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,789,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 137,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,748.8% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 73,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

