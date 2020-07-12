Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,009 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,969 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,704,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $76.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

