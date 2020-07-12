Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $537,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 242.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

