Hexavest Inc. Takes Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 132,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

