Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 4,300 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Ichor worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 172,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.58 million, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 2.52.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

