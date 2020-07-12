Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in EnPro Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.90 million. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

