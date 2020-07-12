AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $1,755,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $68,918.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $133,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $75.38 on Friday. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

