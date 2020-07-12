Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. Sells 4,946 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $19,289.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Workhorse Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

