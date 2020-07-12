Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

