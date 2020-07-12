Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,401 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $32,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

