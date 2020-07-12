California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,544 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 8.21% of California Water Service Group worth $201,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 388,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,262,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

CWT opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 45.71.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.