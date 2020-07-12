Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Major Shareholder Sells $35,400.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,560,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

