DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 614 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $75.24 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

