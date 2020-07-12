State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 286,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $74.50 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,585.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,488. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

