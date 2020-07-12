State Street Corp Has $255.11 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.69% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $255,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

