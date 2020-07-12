Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trimble by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,993,000 after buying an additional 3,620,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,047 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trimble by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Trimble by 35.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

